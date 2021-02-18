Des Moines Police Officer on Leave After Arrest for Alleged Interference in Altoona Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer is on paid administrative leave after allegedly using his authority to try to gain access to evidence from a metro school district about an Altoona Police investigation involving a friend.

A news release from the Des Moines Police Department states Senior Police Officer Rodney Alan Briggs is on leave following an arrest by Altoona Police. He is charged with one count of nonfelonious misconduct in office, a serious misdemeanor.

According to the release, the charge stems from Briggs’ attempt to persuade Southeast Polk School District employees to give him video evidence related to an Altoona Police Department’s investigation.

An internal investigation has been initiated by the Des Moines Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards.