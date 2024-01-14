DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash on the east side of the city on Sunday evening, according to a social media post from the department. It happened around 5:30pm at the intersection of Euclid and Hubbell Avenues.

According to police, an officer was turning from Euclid onto Hubbell when their patrol car was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Police say video evidence shows the officer had the right of way.

The officer’s name has not been released and injuries were described as minor. The crash remains under investigation.