DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police need your help finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

According to Des Moines Police, Hleima Mohamad voluntarily left her home to an unknown destination overnight.

She is 4’11 tall, weighs about 90 pounds, and may be wearing gray-colored pants.

If you have seen or know Mohamad’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.