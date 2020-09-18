Des Moines Police Mourn Death of Longtime Officer

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Police Department has confirmed that one of its own died unexpectedly this week.

Sgt. Joseph Morgan had served with the department since 1998. Before that, he had been a part of the police forces in Cedar Rapids, Oxford Junction, and Clive.

On Facebook, the department said Sgt. Morgan’s “favored spot was on the streets and he was a familiar face there as he supervised the afternoon squad that serves the city’s east side.”

The post said Morgan’s sense of humor, friendship, and commitment to his family touched the hearts of everyone he came into contact with, and “not only will only will he be remembered, he will be greatly missed.”