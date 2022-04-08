DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested the man they say shot and killed Jeffrey Gillom on Sunday evening. Gillom was killed when he was shot through his apartment door. A woman in the apartment was also injured.

On Friday afternoon police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Tyrone Scott Cameron. He is charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder for his alleged role in the Sunday shooting. Police say when attempting to arrest Cameron this morning, he fled on foot and jumped from a rooftop. A K9 officer was able to track him down and hold him for officers.

Gillom was the fifth homicide victim of the year in Des Moines.