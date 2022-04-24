DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are hoping they made quick work of finding justice in a murder investigation.

On Saturday around 8:30 p-m police were called to the parking lot of the AmericInn Hotel on 1920 Hackley Avenue in Des Moines. When officers arrived on scene they found a 54 year old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital but later died.

24 year old Eric Stricklin, West Des Moines resident was detained on scene for his alleged role in the shooting. He has been arrested and charged with first degree murder. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. This is the seventh homicide in 2022 for the city of Des Moines.