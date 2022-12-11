DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police continue to investigate the city’s seventeenth homicide of the year but investigators say evidence could be pointing to possible self defense. “Following up the leads and one of those is this is potentially an act of self defense,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 6:00 pm Saturday at Rico’s restaurant in the 2300 block of University Avenue.



When officers arrived they discovered a man with gunshot wounds outside of the business. despite being rushed to a local hospital and life saving efforts along the way from the Des Moines Fire Department the man died from his injuries.

Two handguns were recovered from the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. A second victim, a woman, was shot and taken to the hospital in a separate car. She is expected to live…

While this is the second homicide in the past four months that has brought a police investigation to Rico’s near Drake University, police say it shouldn’t reflect on the Dogtown District. “An area of town that not only the city and university but the businesses have invested not just financial assets but also sweat equity. It’s a place we want to develop to be a vibrant part of the city and it is frustrating when people bring their problems to that neighborhood,” Parizek said.

The names of the gunshot victims have not been released at this time.