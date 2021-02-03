Des Moines Police Locate ‘Material Witness’ in April 2020 Homicide

DES MOINES, IOWA — A man wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a woman last April on the east side of Des Moines is now in police custody.

27-year-old Antonio Markez Hodges was arrested without incident at a Des Moines residence on Monday. Police have been looking for him on a “material witness warrant” since last April, days after the shooting death of 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt.

Bobbitt was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection of E. 33rd Street and Kingman Boulevard on the afternoon of April 3rd, 2020. She was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Five days after her death, DMPD issued a material witness warrant seeking Hodges for information about the shooting. Police say that the US Marshal’s Service took over the search which lead them out of state and then back to Des Moines earlier this week.

Police say Hodges is being held on a material witness warrant related to Bobbitt’s homicide as well as outstanding warrants on other charges.