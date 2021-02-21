Des Moines Police: Juvenile Injured in Accidental Shooting on South Side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department said a juvenile is recovering in the hospital after someone accidentally shot him on the city’s south side on Sunday.

The victim, who police have only described as a juvenile male, was in a car with several other young people in the 6500 block of SW 9th Street when someone inside the car accidentally fired a shot from a handgun. The bullet struck the victim in the back. Police said he is expected to survive.

Police have not announced any charges in the case.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News