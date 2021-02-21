Des Moines Police: Juvenile Injured in Accidental Shooting on South Side

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department said a juvenile is recovering in the hospital after someone accidentally shot him on the city’s south side on Sunday.

The victim, who police have only described as a juvenile male, was in a car with several other young people in the 6500 block of SW 9th Street when someone inside the car accidentally fired a shot from a handgun. The bullet struck the victim in the back. Police said he is expected to survive.

Police have not announced any charges in the case.