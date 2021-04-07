Des Moines Police Investigating Stabbing on East Side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 3701 E. 14th Street around 3:30 pm on a report of a stabbing. Police say a victim suffered a serious stab wound to the chest and was taken from the scene in critical condition. A potential suspect was located shortly after police arrived. That person is being interviewed but has not been arrested, according to Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.