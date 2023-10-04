DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating after a person was shot on Wednesday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Hickman Road. When first responders arrived on scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

Police said a firearm has been recovered and the potential shooter has been taken into custody. More information will be released when made available.