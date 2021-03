DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are on the scene of a shooting on the north side of the city that reportedly injured one person.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Oakland Avenue around 1:00 pm on a report of shots fired. As police were responding to the area, a man arrived at Mercy hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim told police someone shot at him while he was driving in the area.

Police are still on the scene. No arrests have been made or suspects named.