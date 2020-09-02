Des Moines Police Investigating Shooting Death in Drake Neighborhood

Des Moines, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway in Des Moines’ Drake Neighborhood following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to 1332 23rd Street around 2:00 pm on Wednesday on a report of shots fired. Police found a 36-year-old man dead inside an apartment at the address, the victim of apparent gunshot wounds. The victim’s name has not been released.

No arrests have been made or suspects named, but Des Moines Police say they have a good description of a possible suspect from witnesses. Police say there is no danger to the general public.

This is the 16th homicide in the city of Des Moines in 2020.