DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police have made two arrests in an overnight shooting that left a woman dead. The woman was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by a private vehicle at 11:29 pm on Monday, police say. She died at the hospital from those injuries. Her name has not been released at this time.

Police say the 23-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle with three other people when one of the passengers, 22-year-old Malik Henderson, fired a handgun and struck the victim. Henderson is charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Another passenger, 24-year-old Kha Len Richard Price Williams, was charged with being a Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The fourth passenger was not named by police.

This is a developing story.

Original story:

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say a 23-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound after being dropped off at a hospital late Sunday night. Her death is the 13th homicide of the year in Des Moines.

Police say that woman was dropped off by a private vehicle at Methodist Medical Center at 11:29 pm on Monday. Police are not releasing her name at this time. They say witnesses are being interviewed and evidence is being followed but offered no other information on the shooting investigation at this time.

