DES MOINES, Iowa — Three men are in custody following a drive-by shooting and leading officers on a pursuit, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Calls came in around 3:30 a.m. about gunfire coming from a black vehicle at 2nd and Forest Drive.

Officers were nearby and saw the vehicle leaving the scene and attempted to stop them.

The driver led officers on a pursuit. It came to an end when the suspect blew a tire as he was exiting I-235 on Euclid Avenue.

Officers also found two handguns and a rifle in the vehicle.

Officers apprehended Mark Freeman, Leon Basemore and Devon Campbell. Following their arrest they were booked at Polk County Jail.

Freeman is facing multiple charges, among them interference with official acts, control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon and violation of probation.

Basemore is facing eluding, possession of a controlled substance and violation of parole.

Campbell is also facing a control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon charge.