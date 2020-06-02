Des Moines Police Investigating Homicide Monday Night

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment Monday evening.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 1500 block of Evergreen Avenue at 5:41 p.m. to investigate a report of a possible suicide. Officers found a man dead within the apartment. Police say his manner of death does not appear to be a suicide, and they are investigating it as a homicide.

The Des Moines Police Department has not released any more information about this incident.

This is the 12th homicide in Des Moines of 2020.