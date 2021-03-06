Des Moines Police Investigating Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old as the City’s Second Homicide of 2021

DES MOINES, IOWA — A 16-year-old died early Saturday morning in Des Moines from a gunshot wound and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police were called to Broadlawn’s Medical Center at 4:43 a.m. on Saturday after a 16-year-old male arrived with a gunshot injury. The teen was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim died in the emergency room as a result of his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name. Police say they will release more information on the shooting later in the day Saturday.