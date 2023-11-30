DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department says it is investigating a false report of a shooting at a metro school on Thursday afternoon. According to a social media post, Des Moines officers responded to Meredith Middle School to investigate a reported shooting. Officers say quickly found the report to be false. Police are now investigating the source of the call that spurred officers to respond to the school.

