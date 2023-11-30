DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department says it is investigating a false report of a shooting at a metro school on Thursday afternoon. According to a social media post, Des Moines officers responded to Meredith Middle School to investigate a reported shooting. Officers say quickly found the report to be false. Police are now investigating the source of the call that spurred officers to respond to the school.
Des Moines Police investigating false report of shooting at a school
by: Dan Hendrickson
Posted:
Updated:
