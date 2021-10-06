Des Moines Police investigating exchange of gunfire on north side

DES MOINES, IOWA — An assault lead to an exchange of gunfire between a two girls in a car and a group of people at a home on the north side of Des Moines on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. in the 2100 hundred block of 23rd Street. Police were called to the area on a report of an assault. When officers arrived they learned the suspects in that assault had returned to the scene and opened fire on a group of people – with someone in the group firing back. Police stopped the suspects a few blocks from the scene. Two juvenile girls were taken into custody. Police found a gun and drugs in their vehicle. No one was injured by any of the gunfire. Police are talking to the assault suspect who fired back at the vehicle as well. No charges have been announced.