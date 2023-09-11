DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating after a drive-by shooting occurred in the northeast part of the city Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 10 a.m. in the 1400 block of Wilson Avenue. According to police, an SUV was hit by gunfire while two women were inside. The women were not injured.

Police said they don’t believe the two women were the intended targets. Investigators believe the passing car may have been shooting at a neighboring house.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.