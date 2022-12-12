DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a welfare check has turned into a death investigation.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of E. Glenwood Drive on Monday to check on the welfare of two people. When officers arrived at the home, they found one person dead inside.

Police are not releasing that person’s name nor any information about a cause of death. Officers also do not have details on the second person who was reportedly living at the home.

E. Glenwood Drive is closed in front of the home on Monday afternoon as police continue to investigate the scene.