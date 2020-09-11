Des Moines Police Investigating ‘Suspicious Death’ After Body Found in Home on North Side

Des Moines, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department have launched a death investigation after a body found on the north side of the city Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2100 block of 23rd Street around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Police say they were investigating a missing persons report when they found the body of an adult woman in the home. Her name and a cause of death have not been released. Police are calling the death suspicious.

Des Moines Police remain on the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the evening.