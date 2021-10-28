Police: Investigation underway into homicide on Des Moines’ east side

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating Des Moines’ 10th homicide of 2021 following an incident on the east side early Thursday morning.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers and a Des Moines Fire Department rescue crew were called to the 1400 block of Searle Street around 1:49 a.m. on a report of an injured person.

When first responders arrived, they found a person suffering from serious traumatic injury. Crews began lifesaving measures immediately and the person was transported to a Des Moines hospital. The person died from their injuries at the hospital.

The 1400 block of Searle Street is temporarily closed while crime scene investigators gather evidence at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

More details are expected to be released later Thursday morning.