DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by his roommate on Tuesday morning, police say. It happened in the 3300 block of 59th Street around 9:30 am.

Police say one of the residents of the home woke up to find his roommate acting aggressively with a pocket knife. The victim says he was slashed with the knife by his roommate who fled from the scene.

The victim was treated by EMTs for his injuries and refused transportation to the hospital.

The suspect, 32-year-old Rustico Santos, was taken into custody near the home and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.