DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was hospitalized after being stabbed in Des Moines Friday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. Des Moines Police responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred in the 2300 block of Dean Avenue. First responders found an adult male with a serious stab wound and transported him to a nearby hospital. The victim is expected to recover.

According to Sgt. Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, the suspect fled from the scene of the stabbing, but officers are continuing their search to apprehend the suspect.