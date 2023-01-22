DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department are investigating a death early Sunday morning as a homicide.

Police say that at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to 3700 block of E. 39th Court Avenue after reports of a person down near the area.

Upon arrival the first responders found an adult male in the yard of the residence, who was deceased and an apparent gunshot injury.

The crime scene investigation unit processed the scene on Sunday morning. This is the fourth homicide of 2023.

Police will be releasing more information later in the day on Sunday.