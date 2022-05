DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the Drake neighborhood. Police were called to an apartment in the 3300 block of University Avenue on Tuesday afternoon on a welfare check. Des Moines Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation is now underway at the address. This is the 8th homicide of the year in Des Moines. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.