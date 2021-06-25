Des Moines police identify suspect in shooting outside Court Avenue entertainment zone

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified a suspect in the shooting that injured two bystanders in the Court Avenue entertainment zone earlier this month.

Michael Luckett, 29, of Houston, Texas is wanted for multiple charges including two counts of attempted murder, one count of going armed with intent, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting in the early morning hours of June 13 that occurred outside of the temporary fencing and security checks in the 100 block of 3rd Street.

Police believe Luckett was involved in an altercation inside the entertainment zone, then left and returned with a gun and continued the dispute. He allegedly fired the gun but missed the intended target and struck two bystanders inside the zone who both suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Officials say Luckett has ties to Des Moines and may still be in the area. If you have any information on his location, call 911. Online tips may be submitted to Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com

The entertainment zone is a two-block area of Court Avenue surrounding 3rd Street that is fenced off to traffic on Friday and Saturday nights.

It opened on May 21 with the goal of improving safety in the Court Avenue District after multiple shootings in the area in April. Visitors must pass through a security screening in order to enter the entertainment zone.