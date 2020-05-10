Des Moines Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Unlicensed Teen Driver

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a vehicle driven by an unlicensed teenage driver.

Police say 52-year-old Des Moines resident Troy Alan Matice died Saturday evening after getting hit at the intersection of SW 7th Street and W. MLK Jr. Parkway.

According to police, a Jeep operated by a 15-year-old Des Moines resident was attempting to turn from southbound SW 7th Street to eastbound W. MLK Parkway. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on SW 7th Street, crossing W. MLK Parkway. Police say it appears the traffic signal was “green” for northbound and southbound traffic. Police say failure to yield right of way and the Jeep driver’s inexperience significantly contributed to the crash.

Matice was transported to a hospital with critical injuries but later died. Police say Matice was wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation.