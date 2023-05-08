DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the man killed in a shooting on Sunday morning as they continue to investigate the circumstances of his death.

Dakota Toepfer, 23, died at a Des Moines hospital after being shot at an apartment building in the 6300 block of Urbandale Avenue. The shooting happened around 7:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Police continue to investigate the shooting death of Toepfer. No arrests have been announced. His death is the ninth criminal homicide in Des Moines in 2023.