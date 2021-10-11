Des Moines police ‘frustrated’ with local bar after 2nd shooting in a month

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people were shot at a Des Moines bar on Sunday morning. The same bar had another shooting that police responded to just over a month ago.

One of the two victims is in critical condition after a fight and a shooting at High Dive Bar at 508 Indianola Road. Police say that calls to this address are frequent.

“Your overnight officers know they are going to be called there,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

According to numbers from the police department, there have been 83 times this year when officers responded to a call. There have been a total of 19 fights and six shots fired occasions, which include the two shooting incidents in the last month. All of the calls came from the High Dive Bar.

“Constantly throwing the police at the problem is not going to be the solution,” Parizek said. “We have the neighborhood support. We just need the bar folks to step up and figure out a new business model.”

The police have received a lot of calls from concerned neighbors over the last year about the location. Several residents and businesses close to the bar told WHO 13 News that it is annoying and has been a problem for a while. It can impact police even more when some of the calls may not even require a response.

“When you start looking at a lot of these nuisance crimes or these things that have impacted quality life; the loud music, the disputes, the arguments the simple things like that, there are simple fixes for those things that necessarily doesn’t involve the police department,” Parizek said.

The High Dive Bar has not responded for a request to comment.