DES MOINES, IOWA — Police say a pedestrian who was hit-and-killed on Friday evening in Des Moines was standing in the roadway at the time and the driver who struck him tried to avoid the crash.

52-year-old Boun Van Quang of Woodward was killed when he was struck by a vehicle around 9:00 pm on Friday. It happened in the 6900 block of SE 14th Street – just south of Southridge Mall. According to police, Van Quang was standing in the roadway nowhere near a crosswalk when he was hit. The driver who hit him tried to avoid him, stayed at the scene after the crash and showed no signs of impairment – police say.

No charges have been filed but Des Moines Police say the crash remains under investigation.