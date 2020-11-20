Des Moines Police: Driver Hit Multiple Parked Cars Before Causing Rollover Crash on South Side

DES MOINES, IOWA — Police say a driver hit two parked cars before causing a rollover accident on the south side of Des Moines on Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Paul Parizek says the driver hit two parked cars in the 2100 block of SE 6th Street during the noon hour. Witnesses who saw that crash followed the suspect as he traveled South. Police say the driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of SE 6th Street and Park Avenue, hitting another vehicle and flipping it onto its side. No one in either vehicle was injured.

Police are investigating to see if impairment was an issue. They have not released the names of any of the drivers involved.