Des Moines Police Criticized for Actions During Monday Night Protest

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen protesters in Des Moines were arrested for failure to disperse after protests extended late into the evening Monday night. Earlier, hundreds of people peacefully marched with Black Lives Matter along Merle Hay Road and eventually made their way to the State Capitol.

Police say after several calls for service they made the decision to to disperse the protesters.

“The protest during the day when there’s a message out there, when there seems to be a goal towards moving towards progress with the people in the community that want to make things better, that’s been supported. When it’s not being supported is the late night disruption to our neighborhoods, to late night disruption to traffic and the things that people just get frustrated with and tired of, and we’ve been getting a lot of feedback. That’s when are we going to stop that part of it,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

But Drake University law professor Sally Frank was a legal observer at the demonstration, and she says the protesters were still within their First Amendment rights to protest.

“It was a peaceful march through the streets and the police should not have tried to disrupt them and prevent them from making that peaceful much. The police are the ones who escalated. The police are the ones who used violence. Not any of the protesters,” said Frank.

Police gave several orders to disperse before moving in to make arrests. Frank says police engaged in what’s called “kettling,” where officers closed in on protesters, not allowing for a clear path to exit.

“Pushing in with their riot shields as a wall. They were yelling orders to disperse and telling us that if we did not disperse we would be arrested. We were moving to the sidewalk and trying to orderly and as quickly as we could without running move away,” said protester Ian Shields, who was arrested at Monday night’s demonstration.

Police say kettling would have achieved the opposite what the officers wanted to do.

“Containing somebody when you want them to leave is counterproductive. There’s always an avenue for people to leave. Those dispersal orders are given multiple times with an appropriate amount of time and space between them to allow the people who want to leave to leave,” said Parizek.

Protesters say even when they tried to move, they were being pushed with shields and anyone straggling behind was arrested, with several also being pepper-sprayed.

Police confirmed the use of pepper spray on protesters.

“That was what happened to me. They pulled me through the shield wall. I got hit in the face by a riot shield on the way down. I got hit around the head and body and arm by something on my way down and then I went face first into the ground. I had an officer on top of me with his knee on my back,” said Shields.

“If you really need an order to disperse, which was highly questionable last night, there was no need. But if you need it, then you have to give people the ability to disperse and actually let them disperse, and none of that was happened,” said Frank.

In response, the ACLU of Iowa said in a statement:

“We are in communication with eyewitnesses to the police actions last night. There are credible accounts of police action in violation of the constitutional guarantee of free speech, including “kettling” and the use of excessive force on nonviolent protesters including a child, media, and a legal observer.

We never forecast litigation plans, but obviously that’s something that must be on the table for consideration at this point. It’s clear to us that law enforcement leadership is failing to keep officers in line and communicate clearly to them that their role is to protect protesters’ ability to exercise their free speech rights—not to punish protesters for challenging police brutality and racism.

The fact that these actions took place outside of city hall—where reforms to policing were being considered—only further confirms that fundamental change cannot wait.

In the meantime, we want to hear from city leadership that these actions are unacceptable and police will be held accountable.” – Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU Legal Director