Des Moines police charge 17-year-old with attempted murder in bar shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department arrested a 17-year-old for attempted murder in a shooting that injured a man at a bar Thursday night.

A 46-year-old Des Moines man was shot outside the Maingate Bar and Grill in the 2900 block of E. Grand Avenue near the Iowa State Fairgrounds just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 2. The man remains hospitalized in critical condition as of Sunday evening, authorities said.

Police said a 17-year-old Des Moines male was involved in an argument with a female in the parking lot of the bar. The 46-year-old man intervened and attempted to defuse the dispute. The 17-year-old became aggressive with the 46-year-old and eventually shot the man, according to police.

The Des Moines Police Department arrested the 17-year-old Sunday night. He is charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Des Moines Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.