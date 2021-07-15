UPDATE: Missing boy found safe

UPDATE: Elijah has been found and is back with his family.

Previous story:

DES MOINES, IOWA — Police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing Des Moines child. Nine-year-old Elijah Brown was reporting missing around midnight last night in the 5500 block of SE 14th Street. Police searched last night but could not locate him. Police don’t suspect foul play and believe Elijah chose to go missing.

Elijah Brown stands 4’5″ tall and weighs 95 pounds. When he was last seen he was wearing a black shirt and black pants with white lettering. Anyone with information on Elijah’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.