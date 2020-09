DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for help to find a missing boy.

Ten-year-old Marques Antonio Smith was last seen this morning near his home in the 4700 block of SE 14th Street. Police say they believe Marques left home on his own but they haven’t heard from him.

He is four-feet-tall and weighs 75 pounds. If you have information about his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 and report the information to police.