DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a man who allegedly snuck into a local hospital and bottle-fed a baby that wasn’t his.

Adam Wedig, 36, is charged with two counts of criminal trespassing. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

On Dec. 28, 2021, Wedig slipped past a nurse and entered the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne hospital, police said. Once inside the NICU, Wedig misrepresented himself as a child’s father and then bottle-fed an infant before leaving. The infant was not harmed.

“This is certainly an alarming and unsettling incident,” the Des Moines Police Department said. “While the exact motive remains unclear, detectives did determine that there was no intent to cause the infant harm.”

MercyOne called the incident “extremely troubling” and said it has since changed its policies and expanded security to prevent it from happening again.