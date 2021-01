DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on the south side Saturday night.

A male was shot in the leg just before 10 p.m. in the 6500 block of SW 9th Street, according to Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. The victim’s gunshot wound is not serious, Parizek said.

Parizek said a caller heard multiple gunshots and witnessed a person running away from the scene.

WHO 13 will update when more information is available.