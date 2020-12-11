Des Moines Plow Drivers Ready to “Go Out and Play” When Snow Starts Tonight

IOWA — Des Moines Public Works says its plow drivers are ready to get out and “play” when the snow starts falling later tonight.

As much as 5″ of snow is predicted to fall in Des Moines between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Des Moines Public Works Director Jonathan Gano says the city will have its full force of 100 men and women behind the wheels of plows for this storm. While the snow is falling, those drivers will focus on 750 miles of main arterial roads to keep traffic flowing. Side streets will be cleared once the snow stops.

Gano says the overnight timing of the storm will help with most of the snow falling overnight when there is little traffic. He says you can help plow drivers out by keeping off the roads as much as possible and not parking on the street overnight where parking is illegal during snow removal.