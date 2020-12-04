Des Moines Playhouse Makes Adjustments During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Playhouse is committed to entertaining, enriching and engaging the community through theatrical presentations and experiences. While the pandemic has certainly changed how they accomplish that mission, it hasn’t stopped them.

The Playhouse has offered educational classes throughout the year, and just opened sign up for its winter courses.

Education director for the Des Moines Playhouse Robin Spahr spoke with WHO 13 about how the experiences they offer have changed during the pandemic, as well as their production of ‘Miracle on 34th Street.’

To sign up for classes or to live stream the performance of ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ click here.