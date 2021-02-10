Des Moines Performing Arts: No New Season, Rescheduling Previously Announced Productions

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Performing Arts is not announcing a new season of shows in the spring due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, DMPA will focus on rescheduling previously announced productions. The organization sent an email to season ticket holders explaining the changes.

The shows DMPA is working to reschedule. (WHO 13)

No word yet on when this will happen. As a presenter of touring productions, there’s a lot of changes that go into bringing shows back to the Des Moines Civic Center.

“Our industry needs to reroute tours,” Jonathan Brendemuehl, DMPA communications manager, said. “In some cases there will be recasting, they obviously need to rehearse, and in some instances they’ll also need to build sets and design costumes. So there’s a lot of logistics that have to go into place here and so we just appreciate people’s patience. We’ve had nothing but really loving, outpouring of support and we are so appreciative of that.”

If you have any questions, you can visit Des Moines Performing Arts website, or call the ticket office at (515) 246-2300.