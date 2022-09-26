DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they’ve figured out who was responsible for a break-in at the Great Ape Initiative last month, now they are hoping you can help find him.

The Great Ape Initiative – a research facility on the south side of Des Moines that is home to several endangered bonobo apes – was broken into on August 27th. Police say there was extensive damage to the facility and several expensive tools were taken. The apes were not harmed.

Des Moines Police say a suspect in the case, 43-year-old Chad Cooney, tried to sell some of the stolen tools at a local pawn shop. Police say they also found evidence linking Cooney to the break-in at the scene of the crime.

Cooney is now wanted on warrants for 3rd Degree Burglary and 1st Degree Theft. Anyone with information about Cooney’s location is asked to call Des Moines Police or make an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.