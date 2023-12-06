DES MOINES, Iowa – The City of Des Moines is ready to add employees to the payroll, and having fun next summer will depend on it.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation is ensuring seasonal positions like life guards, swim instructors, and recreation leaders are filled ahead of the season. They’re doing this by starting early, with dozens of jobs already posted on the city’s website.

Last year, the parks and rec department was able to fill roughly 80% of aquatic seasonal jobs by May.

Janis Steele, recreation manager for Des Moines Parks and Recreation, says by starting early the department has time to properly train employees before the pools and parks open.

“We need to hire early so we can get some of those classes done so we know if they pass their lifeguard training class,” Steele said. “That’s super important to get the lifeguards hired early so we know if they pass their class or not. So, that way when memorial weekend or June rolls around and school is out, the lifeguards have already taken their classes and that way we can slide right into the season.”

Steele also said that within a week, the department had over 65 applicants. While they’re feeling confident about the summer season ahead, they typically hire around 400 employees to cover pools and parks.

If you’re interested in learning more about the positions open or applying, click here.