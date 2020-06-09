Des Moines Parks and Rec Announces Plans to Reopen Facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation announced plans to reopen facilities and begin summer programs.

The CDC’s gathering and social distancing guidelines will still be maintained at park facilities. The department said all splash pools, wading pools and spraygrounds will remain closed for the season because they do not allow for proper social distancing/gathering size guidelines.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation outlined estimated reopening dates for its facilities and programs in the chart below.