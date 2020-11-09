Des Moines Organization Provides Patio Heaters for Area Restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa — The owner of Kelly’s Little Nipper in Des Moines was elated to receive patio heaters from the Greater Des Moines Partnership, an economic and community development organization.

“It’s really been nice,” said Jeff Stark, the owner of Kelly’s Little Nipper. “On those cool evenings, it’s provided just a little bit more time to be comfortable outside [and] watch the ballgame on our TV.”

Stark believes the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced new challenges for his business. However, purchasing patio heaters is no longer an issue.

“The heat lamps have been really a nice blessing because it’s like we moved 400 miles south,” said Stark.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership has provided heaters to about 65 restaurants. It was made possible through the organization’s Extend the Season grant.

“This was one of those ways that we thought we could extend that opportunity both for our citizens and our restaurants who appreciate those extra diners stopping in,” said Meg Schneider, the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s senior vice president of Business Resources and Community Development.

The organization said each business that received a patio heater will be able to keep them after the cold season is over.

“They are a new asset for those restaurants to use to have some additional time to eat outdoors,” said Schneider, “And then again the spring will maybe open the patio season earlier than normal.”

However, before the temperatures fall, customers at Stark’s restaurant are enjoying the heat.

“Customers are really enjoying it. It’s helped our business through this tough time,” he said.