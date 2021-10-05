Des Moines police officer shoots woman allegedly wielding knife downtown

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer shot a woman who was allegedly wielding a knife downtown Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. near the intersection of Walnut Street and 13th Street.

The incident began when dispatchers received a 911 call from a person reporting that a woman with a knife had attempted to stab him as he walked in the 1400 block of Walnut Street, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Police said the caller reported that the woman was continuing to follow him as he walked eastbound on Walnut Street and passed 13th Street.

A Des Moines police officer arrived to the scene two minutes later.

“The armed female directed her attention towards the uniformed officer, and began advancing towards him while ignoring his communications to her,” Des Moines police spokesman Paul Parizek said in a press release. “After less than one minute after arrival, the officer was forced to shoot the armed female.”

The woman was transported to a local hospital after the shooting. The officer who shot her was not injured, police said. The Des Moines Police Department has not released the identifies of those involved.

Des Moines Police Department detectives and the Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

Walnut Street is currently closed between 12th Street and 13th Street. Police expect the closure to last around three hours.