Des Moines Officer Goes Viral for Playing Guitar in City Skywalk

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer has become a viral sensation.

Officer Michael Moody was captured on camera singing Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” in one of the city’s skywalks.

“I’m shocked, actually. It was like a 15-second video, and it was completely random,” said Moody. “The guy that normally plays up here, his name is Randy Kong. He plays up here just about every day. I’ve talked to Randy several times, and for the first time I asked him, ‘hey, do you mind if I play that real quick?’ He let me play it and somebody videotaped it. I didn’t even know anybody videotaped it, and they put it on Facebook and it just kind of took off.”

Moody has been a part of the force for 32 years. Moody said that although he enjoys serving the community, he said being a police officer can be challenging at times.

“We make mistakes. There’s no doubt about it. Unfortunately, it’s a bad time in our country right now, but hopefully things can turn around. I think music is a universal language. I think everybody appreciates it and that’s a connection everybody can have,” said Moody.

When Moody is off duty, he plays in a band called Fahrenheit.