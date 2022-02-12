DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines nonprofit Hip-Hope will host its fifth annual “Many Shades of Colour” young women’s conference in March. The conference will help girls understand their worth and follow their dreams.

“It’s important for me to let these younger people know that you can do whatever [you want to do] and don’t let anybody stop you from doing what you want to do,” said Many Shades of Colour co-chair Valora James.

The conference will feature workshops on academics, socializing, finances, handling different emotions, leadership and community engagement. The forum is for girls between 6th grade and 12th grade.

The conference will also feature a panel of speakers and a keynote speaker.

James said the conference will provide a safe space for girls to talk and ask questions.

“We’re in a world where they need to be visible. [Young girls] need to be heard. They need to be seen,” James said.

The conference will happen on March 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Drake University’s Olmsted Center.

The conference is free, but capacity is limited. The last day to sign up is Tuesday, Feb. 15. Click here to sign up.