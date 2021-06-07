Des Moines nonprofit highlights mental health during Pride Month

DES MOINES, Iowa — June is Pride Month and many advocates from Iowa’s LGBTQ community are getting ready to celebrate the month. Capital City Pride is planning to put on events all month long, but one local nonprofit wants you to know it’s not all about parades and flags.

“When somebody comes out, and they come out to a family that isn’t affirming and may become estranged from that family, we see that roll into homelessness and houselessness,” said Maxwell Mowitz with One Iowa.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates that LGBTQ youth and young adults have a 120% higher risk of experiencing homelessness because of family rejection. They are also more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety because of discrimination.

“In Pride Month, I know we’re celebrating, but we just saw a huge wave of anti-LGBTQ bills and legislation come out not only here in Iowa, where we had 15 anti-LGBTQ bills, but also across the country,” said Mowitz. “More than we’ve ever seen before, so it’s no surprise that discrimination really impacts the mental health of LGBTQ people nationwide and also here in Iowa.”

None of those bills passed through the Iowa Legislature.